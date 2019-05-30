EXPOSE: Chilubanama is KBF’s Financier

An exposé of the Zambia Reports has revealed that former State House permanent secretary Emmanuel Chilubanama who was dismissed by President Edgar Lungu is the main financier to Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF).

Chilubanama is allegedly using proceeds from his transportation company, Luntex, to finance Fube’s political activities with a bid to have him as the PF presidential candidate in the 2021 general elections and get President Lungu out.

He had earlier planned to challenge President Lungu at the party convention next year but has since abandoned those plans and opted to push the resources to Fube, the Zambia Reports has established in its investigations.

Chilubanama has since intensified his campaigns to become the new Lusaka Province PF chairperson, a position currently held by Paul Moonga in the interim.

He is also allegedly causing a lot of intra party divisions hence President Lungu’s directive some time back to postpone the provincial elections.

“This is the reason why we have an interim provincial leadership headed by Paul Moonga. Chilubanama is causing a lot of divisions in the party in his quest to become Party Provincial Chairman,” it has been established.

Chilubanama was fired as State House permanent secretary on alleged corrupt activities two years and has since appeared for interrogations at the Anti Corruption Commission several times.

He runs a fleet of trucks under his Luntex Transport.

Luntex was named after Lunte Village in Northern Province where Chilubanama comes from.

During his time as State House Permanent Secretary, Chilubanama is said to have abused his authority of office by seeking business favours from major mining businesses in North Western Province, such as First Quantum’s Kansanshi and Lumwana Mines.

As a matter of fact, Chilubanama currently has a copper transportation contract with the two mines.

He also owns several properties in Solwezi in North Western Province.

