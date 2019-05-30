Govt to Invest K3.7m into Samfya Tourism

The government will inject K3.7 million for Samfya tourism in Luapula province.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Samfya District Commissioner Nason Bwalya at his office yesterday, Tourism and Arts permanent secretary Reverend Howard Sikwela said the government, through his ministry, will immediately inject an initial K765, 000 for the council to start development activities at Lake Bangweulu.

In a statement issued by Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations officer Sakabilo Kalembwe, Reverend Sikwela said a total of K3.7 million will be invested in the initiative by the end of the project, money which had been mobilized through the Tourism Development Fund.

Meanwhile, Samfya District Commissioner, a Mr. Bawlya, said the project, once complete, would change the economic profile of the district through tourism.

Bwalya said the people of Samfya had accepted the project as they had been engaged from its inception.

And Moses Mwape, a fisherman in the area, said the project would help communities because fishing was no longer viable following the depletion of fish stocks in the lake.