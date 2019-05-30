KCM Liquidation Only Meant to Get Vedanta Out, says Govt

Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has said the government’s decision to liquidate Konkola Copper Mines was only meant to get Vedanta Resources out and not to shut down the mine.
Siliya, the information and broadcasting minister, said government was very confident that other investors would take over the running of KCM despite Vedanta insinuating that the move to liquidate the mining company would scare away business people.
She said this during her weekly briefing at her office today (Wednesday).
“Government is confident that other investors will come up to invest in KCM after Vedanta has left. Under the custody of Vedanta, KCM had virtually ground to a halt, leaving government with no option but to end the business partnership with the company in order to safeguard the interest of the company and that of the Zambian people,” Siliya said and further disclosed that Vedanta owes government K3 billion in taxes compared to K1.9 billion that the state owes the company in VAT refunds.
“Vedanta owes K3.01 billion in tax assessments to the people of Zambia while government owes Vedanta K1.9 billion. The figures tell you who is owing more than the other,” Siliya said.
She said the aim of the liquidation of KCM is purely to end the business partnership with Vedanta and allow government, through ZCCM-IH, to look for another investor with whom to continue running the mine.
“Let me make it clear that the aim of the liquidation is not to shut down the mine but to end the partnership with Vedanta so that we save the interests of the Zambian people in their asset hence the appointment of a liquidator to oversee the running of the company before a new investor is found,” said Siliya.
On the high mealie meal prices, she assured of a likely reduction as the Food Reserve Agency continues to offload its stock on the market.
Siliya further said this year’s maize harvest would also trigger a further reduction in mealy meal prices.
A 25 kilogramme bag of breakfast mealy meal is now being sold at over K100 in most outlets in Lusaka and across the country. Far flung areas have been the worst hit by the price jump.
4 Comments
Truth man
You have already sent a wrong signal to the international community that you are not serious with foreign investment.The issue of tax being owed to the government is not a crime after all even government owes money to various entities both local and outside.You could take legal action if you wanted the tax payment quickly. A bird in the hand is better than one in the bush.I know that you might have someone already enticing to buy the mine going by your history !! The issues of awarding tenders unlawfully under the Rupiah Banda government are still very fresh and you were under investigation but saved by the current government . So just know that the people are watching . The people of Zambia know what they want and one day someone will account his or her actions.
.
SEE MIND
Learn neighbouring country ( Tanzania) their not played food to increaseing price and domestic grocery. Why here playing with food price? Sure if government is not careful next 2021 election you dropped 80% loose. You give the opportunity other party to take over 2021 win. WARNING !!!
Fisunge
See mind don’t compare people from Tanzania and yourself OK Zambians are used to handouts and lazy us in Tanzania we work hard work up and do your work to sustain your lives change starts with your self not who ever you think will help you change or no change no one will buy you tissue
K.29
So siliya is telling the nation that the motive behind these enormous taxs is targeted to some individuals! !!! So you failed to pay back what you owe china, they are now taking over kcm ??? BANK OF CHINA HERE IN ZAMBIA !!! the problem with stealing,, you have to use stealing for you to cover {hide} stealing. WHAT PROFIT DO YOU HAVE ECL TO CONQUER THE WHOLE WORLD AT THE END YOU GO TO HELL ????