Magistrate Orders Chitotela’s Cadres Out of Court for Murmuring

Sympathizers of Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela who went to offer their solidarity to the Minister currently facing charges of concealing property suspected to be proceeds of crime were sent out of court yesterday for murmuring following the Prosecution’s application to adjourn the matter to June 5.

Angered by their behaviour, Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba ordered Chitotela’s sympathizers out of his court.

This happened immediately the state indicated that they were unable to proceed with trial due to other unforeseen circumstances.

In apparent disapproval of the State’s application, the sympathizers started murmuring and disturbed the proceeds.

This behavior forced magistrate Simusamba to send them out of his Court.

Chitotela is in this case jointly charged with Gregory Chibanga, Brut Holdings Limited and Diris Mukange for allegedly concealing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that the suspects concealed lot number 148 of farm number 50A in Makeni South and the remaining extent of subdivision 22183 in Ibex Hill and disguised in Mukange’s name.

In the previous sitting, Zukani Simposya, 48, a lawyer who at one time represented one of the accused, said he saw the property which had been put on sale in Makeni where several people, including Chitotela and his wife, went to view and they liked the same property.

Simposya said after the purchase procedure was completed, Chitotela’s wife received the keys to the property during the handover.