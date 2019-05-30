President Cyril Ramaphosa Anounces his Cabinet

President Ramaphosa has kept his promise of reducing the size of his cabinet and Government departments, by trimming his ministers from 36 to 28.

Here is the full list of ministers and deputy ministers:

*Deputy President: David Mabuza

*Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development: Thoko Didiza (Deputy Ministers are Sdumo Dlamini & Mcebisi Skwatsha)

*Minister of Basic Education: Angie Motshekga (Deputy Minister is Dr. Regina Mhaule)

*Minister of Communications: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (Deputy Minister is Pinky Kekana)

*Minister of Cooperative Government & Traditional Affairs: Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (Deputy Minister are Parks Tau and Obed Bapela)

*Minister of Defence and Military Veterans: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (Deputy Minister is Thabang Makwetla)

*Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries: Barbara Creecy (Deputy Minister is Boitumelo Moloi)

*Minister of Finance: Tito Mboweni (Deputy Minister is Dr. David Masondo(

*Minister of Health: Dr. Zwelini Mkhize (Deputy Minister is Dr. Joe Phaahla)

*Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology: Dr. Blade Nzimande (Deputy Minister is Buti Manamela)

*Minister of Home Affairs: Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi (Deputy Minister is Njabulo Nzuza)

*Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation: Lindiwe Sisulu (Deputy Ministers are Pam Tshwete & David Mahlobo)

*Minister of International Relations & Cooperation: Dr. Naledi Pandor (Deputy Minsiters are Alvin Botes & Candith Mashego-Dlamini)

*Minister of Justice & Correctional Services: Ronald Lamola (Deputy Ministers are John Jeffery & Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa)

*Minister of Mineral Resources & Energy: Gwede Mantashe (Deputy Minister is Bavelile Hlongwa)

*Minister of Police: General Bheki Cele (Deputy Minister os Cassel Mathale)

*Minister in the Presidency: Jackson Mthembu (Deputy Minister in the Presidency is Thembi Siweya)

*Minister in the Prssidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane (Deputy Minister is Prof Hlengiwe.

*Minister of Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan (Deputy minister is Phumulo Masualle)

*Minister of Public Service & Adminstration: Senzo Mchunu (Deputy Minister is Sindy Chkunga)

*Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure: Patricia De Lille (Deputy Minister is Noxolo Kiviet)

*Minister of Small Business Dvelopment: Khumbudzo Ntshvheni (Deputy Minister is Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu)

*Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture: Nathi Mthethwa (Deputy Minsiter is Nocawe Mafu)

*Minister of State Security is: Ayanda Dlodlo (Deputy Minister is Zizi Kodwa)

*Minister of Tourism: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane (Deputy Minister is Fish Mahlalela)

*Minister of Trade & Industry: Ebrahim Patel (Deputy Ministers are Fikile Majola & Nomalungelo Gina)

*Minister of Transport is Fikile Mbalula (Deputy Minister is Dikeledi Magadzi)