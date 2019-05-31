21 Taken ill in Chavuma after Drinking Local Brew

Twenty-one (21) people have been hospitalized at Chavuma Mission Hospital after drinking a traditional brew commonly known as Munkoyo suspected to have been poisoned.

The 21 were admitted after suffering from severe diarrhoea.

Chavuma District Commissioner Benjamin Mufunga has confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, adding that the affected are male.

Mufunga has explained that the 21 suffered from diarrhoea after drinking the local brew in Kimbembe area while they were moulding bricks.

He has since cautioned members of the public to be careful when taking locally brewed beer to avoid such occurrences.

Meanwhile, acting Chavuma District Health Director Harry Kazoka, who confirmed the development, said it was difficult to tell what food could have caused the severe diarrhea.

He said the affected, who were rushed to the hospital around 22:00 hours last night, are alleged to have eaten some other food stuff.

Dr Kazoka said most patients were in stable conditions and likely to be discharged except for a few who are still weak and receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Provincial Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila said no arrests have been made but investigations are going on in partnership with the hospital to establish the cause of the illness.