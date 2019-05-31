8 Nabbed in Solwezi over Fake Kwacha

Police in Solwezi have arrested eight people for allegedly being in possession of K100 counterfeit notes totaling K96,000.

The eight were rounded up after an operation by the anti-fraud squad.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila has confirmed the development stating that police had received a tip off from members of the public.

Namachila has named those arrested as Sam Musumali, 43, Kezzy Ngalande, 30, Jasper Saulombo, 24, and Kapalu Sainkanja, 40, all of Solwezi.

Others are James Tayuti, 51, of Chingola, Kasakula Mutanaka, 42, of Kitwe, Wati Kachindila, 42, and Philip Mwaanga all of Solwezi.

“We received a report around 01:00 hours at Kimasala area in Solwezi, officers acted on a tip off and we arrested and jointly charged the eight after they were found with K 96,000 counterfeit money in K 100 denominations,” Namachila disclosed.

He said it was shocking that one of the suspects is an administrative officer in the Ministry of Health attached to the Provincial Administration.

Namachila said police recovered bunches of paper used to make the fake money and a new microscope suspected to have been stolen from a named hospital.

The eight are in police custody and are expected to appear in Court soon.