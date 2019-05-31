Etienne Tshisekedi’s Body Returned to DR Congo from Belgium

The body of the father of Democratic Republic of Congo’s president has arrived in his home country, two years after he died in Belgium aged 84.

Veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi died in Brussels in February 2017.

But his body stayed in Belgium because of a row with former President Joseph Kabila. The deadlock ended when his son, Felix, became president last year.

Thousands of supporters and wellwishers gathered to pay their respects.

Some carried printed pictures with the slogan “Le peuple d’abord,” French for “people first”, reports the BBC’s Gaius Kowene in Kinshasa.

Many wore white clothes to symbolise that Tshisekedi was clean from corruption.

A troubled journey

The campaign to bury Tshisekedi’s remains in his home country faced obstacles from President Félix Tshisekedi’s predecessor, Joseph Kabila.

For his supporters, Tshisekedi coming home represents a victory over the former government, our correspondent says.

Last-minute delays also hampered the body’s journey from Brussels to Kinshasa, DR Congo’s capital.

Belgian news agency Belga said organisers had initially planned to rent an Airbus A330 with enough space for the coffin and 270 passengers, including veteran members of Tshisekedi’s party, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS).

A government official told AFP news agency this was cancelled due to “issues over the organisation of the flight”.

A smaller private jet flew later with the body on board and 10 members of Tshisekedi’s family, leaving dozens of others stranded in Belgium. The plane was reportedly lent by President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo.

(Source: BBC)