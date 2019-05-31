NDC’s Legal Battle Begins

The legal battle has just begun in the case where former NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge sued embattled party leader Chishimba Kambwili in the Lusaka High Court restraining him from allegedly masquerading as party leader.

Musenge also sued the current NDC Secretary General Bridget Atanga.

High Court Judge Ruth Chibbabuka is tomorrow expected to hear the matter at 08:00 hours in chambers.

Musenge, after filing his injunction, immediately dissolved the entire National Governing Committee (NGC) interim team but retained Joseph Akafumba as party vice-president.

In his application, Musenge stated that the party wanted Kambwili and the dissolved interim committee to stop parading themselves as senior members of NDC.

He also announced that Copperbelt University (CBU) lecturer Brian Chirambo had taken over as national spokesperson from Saboi Imboela, while Ackson Simwizye was named as the new Chairperson for Elections and Mobilization.

Musenge named Balam Mwila as the new chairperson for finance, while Steven Chewe, Alex Mulindwa, Mernard Monta and Job Nsama were made members of the NGC.

Meanwhile, Musenge proposed December 20 this year as the date on which the party will hold its national congress to elect its leader and other party positions.

But Akafumba urged party members to ignore Musenge’s announcement that the National Governing Committee(NGC) had been dissolved.