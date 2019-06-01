3 Ex-Convicts Nabbed in Kasama

Police in Kasama have arrested three ex-convicts and a taxi driver for alleged burglary and theft.

And Police have since recovered property worth K100, 000 from the suspected criminals believed to have been terrorising the Community in Kasama.

The four have been identified as Evans Mukokoto, 27, Dennis Chibesa, 33, Friday Chilumba, 45, all ex-convicts, and a taxi driver Davies Chitoshi, 30 all of Kasama.

Northern Province Commissioner of Police Richard Mweene said the four were nabbed over the weekend and are currently in police custody.

He said the four are allegedly behind a spate of break-ins and theft of assorted household goods, among them plasma televisions, radio cassettes, computers, generators and other household valuables.

Mweene said police are on high alert and will bring to book all perpetrators of such vices.