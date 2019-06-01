Kambwili Officially Lodges Complaint on Threats of Violence

Embattled opposition NDC party president Chishimba Kambwili and his Vice Joseph Akafumba have officially lodged a complaint at the Zambia Police Headquarters concerning death threats by some suspected Patriotic Front Cadres in a video which was widely circulated on social media on April 11, 2019 during the Roan parliamentary by-election.

The two NDC top leaders arrived at force headquarters today on May 31 to give a statement after the Inspector General of Police addressed their written complaint last month.

The police have since advised the former Roan Parliamentarian and his vice that they will get back to the duo in the course of the day.

Meanwhile the the matter in which Former NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge sued Kambwili and his party Secretary General Bridget Atanga in the Lusaka High Court restraining Kambwili from allegedly masquerading as party leader has failed to take off.

The matter was scheduled to be heard before justice Chibbabuka’s Chambers at 08:00 hours but has been deferred to June 5 because the judge in charge is unwell.

Musenge after filing his injunction immediately dissolved the entire National Governing Committee (NGC) interim team but retained Joseph Akafumba as party vice president.

In his application Musenge stated that the party wanted Kambwili and the dissolved interim committee to stop parading themselves as senior members of NDC.