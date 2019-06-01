Mufulira’s Kankoyo Residents Cry over Persistent Pollution

Some Residents of Kankoyo in Mufulira District have complained of persisted Sulphur Dioxide emissions commonly known as center from Mopani Copper Mine.

Those talked to have expressed worry as to why they were being subjected to such a living despite assurances that they would be relocated to much safer places.

They have appealed to government to quickly find modalities of relocating them especially that even their houses had also developed cracks due to mining activities in the area.

Catherine Kabwe, who spoke on behalf of other residents, said the community had made numerous appeals but those in leadership were not taking their complaints serious.

“We have suffered for a long time here, even these house we live in, just look at them! These are death traps. We have been promised over the years that we would be relocated to safer places but we are still waiting, nothing has come up. Our leaders know whenever they come for meetings, we always engage them. You can’t say someone doesn’t know this problem, it is just a matter of not caring,” said Kabwe.

And Kankoyo Clinic Five environmental health technologist Jonas Ngoma has disclosed that the community of about 19,656 is all affected from both the sulphur dioxide emissions and cracked houses.

He added that the clinic records the highest number of people suffering from respiratory infections, Malaria, and Diarrhoea.

Meanwhile, Mufulira Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations manager Thandiwe Tembo said the government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, in collaboration with the World Bank, is in the process of accessing land where the affected families could be relocated.