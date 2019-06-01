Tasila Scores Another Milestone in Kuku

Nkoloma Ward One councillor Tasila Lungu has scored another milestone with the official handover to the community of the newly built Kuku Police Post.

Tasila, who is the daughter of Republican President Edgar Lungu has thanked the partners that made the completion of the police post.

Below is what she wrote:

We have worked very hard with our partners in the local community and businesses, to make our police post a reality – and now it is here!

I wish to thank in particular the Lebanese community who were instrumental in getting this project off the ground.

We wish to also welcome the police officers that will be stationed here as they will now become an integral part of our goal to make Nkoloma Ward 1 and Chawama Constituency a safe environment for all of us.

Again, I thank you all, your thoughts and prayers keep us encouraged to keep serving the community.

Tasila Lungu