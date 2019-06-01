WBC Orders Catherine Phiri, Zarika Rematch

THE World Boxing Council (WBC) has ordered a rematch between Zambia’s Catherine Phiri and Kenya’s Fatuma Zarika in the WBC Bantamweight title fight.

In a statement issued to Christopher Malunga, who is Catherines Manager, WBC however says that the Zambian boxer has to fight Mexican Yamileth Mercado to determine the challenger for Zarika.

Mercado also lost to Zarika but challenged the decision which has since gone in her favour.

WBC says it will also issue a stern warning to Kenyan authorities for failing to conduct anti-doping test.

Catherine lost to Zarika in a poorly officiated fight which many believe she won.