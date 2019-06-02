Lusambo Empowers Kabushi Constituents…Shuts Ears to Detractors

Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo feted members of his constituency with mealie-meal and cooking oil among the assorted commodities he donated.

Lusambo, who is also Lusaka Province minister said his donating goods worth more than K600, 000 was meant to support some of the vulnerable people in his constituency.

The Kabushi lawmaker also donated 60 desktop computers to schools across his constituency with cement and building blocks given to some educational facilities.

Lusambo has promised to remain focussed on empowering his constituents and not listen to his critics.

He said that as a grassroots person he remained in touch with his constituents that had elevated him.

The distribution was held at Musa Kasonka grounds with Lusambo continuing his tour of the constituency today.