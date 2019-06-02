  1. Home
  Zambia Douse Flames to Reach Cosafa Semis
Zambia Douse Flames to Reach Cosafa Semis

Zambia came from 2-0 down to beat Malawi 4-2 on post-match spot-kicks at the on-going Cosafa Cup in Durban.

The flames of Malawi opened the score in the second minute through a Garbadinho Mhango effort that caught the Zambian defence flat-footed and also exposed the novice in goalkeeper Emmanuel Mwange.

The flames doubled their lead in the 50th minute through a Gerald Phiri penalty after Benson Sakala hacked down Mhango in the box.

Zambia picked themselves up with Austin Muwowo slotting home from outside the box with second half substitute Emmanuel Chabula benefitting from a selfless Tapson Kaseba pass in the 89th minute to level matters.

In the post-match spot-kicks Malawi crumbled with two of their palyers sending their efforts over the bar while Zambia netted through Bruce Musakanya, Mwila Phiri, Adrian Chama and Chabula,

Zambia will now face Zimbabwe on Wednesday in a potentially mouth-watering clash.

Zimbabwe is using its full strength team that is preparing for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

14 Comments

  1. Yuka

    Thanks

    Reply

  2. Chechukai Mpotalinga

    Wow nice game we appreciate boys

    Reply

  3. Lombe kalando

    Next time play has a true copper bullets

    Reply

  4. Henry

    Congrats boys but you should work extra hard coz Zim has a better game.

    Reply

  5. Maps D

    My wish is that Zambia wins the Africa cup

    Reply

  6. Maps D

    Reply

  7. Aroma

    Well done the copperbulet

    Reply

  8. vincent

    Thanks guyz congratratio,2 reach at the top ad next game we on Wednesday performed well go go!!!.

    Reply

  9. broadrick mpundu

    Comment Zambia national soccer team at the on going cosafa is a mess.starting from the goal keeper to the front.they run like old group of lads.watch the next game against Zimbabwe

    Reply

  10. Abiah

    well done boyz

    Reply

  11. Cliford Mwiinde

    Twasanta mwane bansongwalume

    Reply

  12. Nauah

    Congratulations 🎊work ⚒ extra hard

    Reply

  13. jack

    Comment muuuuuu Zambia please watch out

    Reply

