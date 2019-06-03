Kawambwa Man Killed by Own Daughter in Witchcraft Divination

A 75-year-old man of Kawambwa has died after being beaten up by her 42 year old biological daughter on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

The deceased has been identified Webby Mwangula of Mutono Village in Chief Mukanta’s Chiefdom in Luapula Province.

Provincial Police Commissioner Elias Chusi has stated that the woman identified as Irene Mpundu, together with her daughter Sharon Mubanga, 27, beat up Mwangula on allegations that he had bewitched his great granddaughter.

Chusi stated that the deceased sustained multiple injuries suffered from the beatings and died at the Hospital where he had been rushed.

“The duo descended on the deceased during the witchcraft divination and he sustained a swollen head, human bites on the chest and a deep cut on the left eyebrow before he later died due to injuries,” Chusi stated.

He added that the suspects are on the run while the body of the deceased has since been buried.

Chusi stated that police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects and appealed to members of the public to report to police the whereabouts of the two.