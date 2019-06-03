Kitwe Wards to Receive 2019 Funds

Twenty-eight (28) wards in Kitwe will receive K120, 000 each as Ward Development Fund for 2019.

This follows the disbursement of K3, 360, 000 by the Kitwe City Council to the 28 wards to help attend to various developmental projects at ward level.

The allocation is initially supposed to be a monthly disbursement of K10, 000 but the Council has in the past struggled to meet its obligation.

Kitwe City Council Public Relations manager Roy Kuseka has announced in a media statement that the funds are also aimed at generating project proposals.

“Ward councillors and the Mayor are eligible to attend such community meetings to explain government policy on community participation and service delivery,” he stated.

Kuseka stated that the project proposals from the wards would have to be submitted to the City Planning Department at Civic Centre for appraisal before being submitted to Council for approval.

“Project proposals for consideration during community meetings include water/ sanitation, health services and recreational amenities. Others are local roads, markets, sports and agriculture,” Kuseka added.