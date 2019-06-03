PF expels KBF, readmits GBM

The Patriotic Front central committee has expelled Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube and Julius Komaki from the ruling party.

The ruling party’s highest body has further decided to readmit Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and Eric Chanda into the party.

The Central Committee meeting chaired by President Edgar Lungu and attended by the Republican and party Vice-President Inonge Mutukwa Wina deliberated on numerous matters concerning the party following an adjournment last week.

In a statement issued this morning, party secretary general Davies Mwila stated that Central Committee received reports and recommendations for the expulsion of Bwalya and Komaki and unanimously resolved to expel them from the Party with immediate effect for gross indiscipline and uttering statements aimed at creating disunity and confusion in the Party.

“Let me mention here that the duo essentially expelled themselves when they started pushing for disunity and anarchy in the Party because there is no progressive political movement that allows laws of the jungle to take centre stage. This must serve as a warning to members of the Party that in asserting your freedoms as a member, do not drag the party’s name into disrepute. We shall enforce discipline in the Party and there shall be no sacred cows. The two colleagues must therefore be removed from all platforms associated with the Patriotic Front with immediate effect,” Mwila stated.

In another decision, the committee agreed to readmit Mwamba and Chanda.

“Central Committee resolved to re-admit former UPND Vice President Comrade Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and Comrade Eric Chanda into the Party as ordinary members. Patriotic Front is the people’s movement and all those who had left but would want to come back can still do so following the Party’s laid down procedures. On this score, let me emphasize to all new and old members that the Party expects nothing but loyalty to the Party, its leadership, vision and ideals,” Mwila stated.

He stated that the party further reaffirmed to uphold discipline and unity.

“On this score, the Party resolved that discipline and unity of the Party is paramount to the Party’s growth and vision, as such all leaders are expected to lead by example. In enforcing discipline and unity by the Party, there shall be no sacred cows,” Mwila stated. “A Party without unity of purpose and discipline cannot outlive itself. The current leadership of the Party is resolved in building a disciplined movement as a vehicle for development and creating a better life for all our people.”

And to end social media abuse, the ruling party’s central committee directed provincial chairpersons to have all party blogs registered and monitored to promote healthy usage.

“We have a duty to ensure that Social media reinforces our vision, ideals and unity as a Party. The Party takes great exception to an emerging tendency were people want to believe they can take to social media to insult, defame and bully those they do not agree with. This cannot be said to be the exercising of one’s freedom of expression. It is an abuse of the freedom of expression and goes against the intra-party democracy we seek to build and promote. On this score, let me announce that Central Committee resolved to promote and enhance the proper use of social media in ways that reinforce the ideals such as unity, tolerance, civility, of PF,” Mwila stated.

“The Party is directing all Provincial Chairpersons across the Country to get in touch with the Party Secretariat to facilitate the creation of Provincial and District Social Media blogs which must be registered with the Party and names of administrators submitted to the Party Secretariat. Further, members will be expected to subscribe or join these platforms on voluntary basis. Those who wish to have their blogs must not use the Party’s name, acronym or symbol. Further, in cases of abuse, liability must extend to administrators of these blogs. Central Committee heard that members of the Party including senior party officials are added to these blogs without their consent, others are even made administrators without consent.”

Meanwhile, the central committee has warned party members against early campaigns for adoptions in the 2021 elections.

“Central Committee resolved to take punitive actions against members campaigning in Constituencies which have sitting PF MPs. The measure is aimed at ensuring that sitting MPs are given the space to deliver without any obstacles whatsoever,” Mwila stated.

“Members of the Party are therefore expected to manage their ambitions because failure to do so will attract disciplinary measures and being blacklisted by the Party. I am therefore directing all those members going into Constituencies where we have PF MPs to stop with immediate effect. All members of Parliament are encouraged to report any such individuals to the Party Secretariat and we will not hesitate to take action. Further, let me call on all members of parliament to be on the ground. The Party will also not tolerate absentee MPs and in this regard, the Party is going to track our MPs performance in their respective constituencies and those found wanting will be summoned by the Party.”

On the state of the economy, the Central Committee received a report from the Party’s Finance Committee, upon which extensive deliberations were held.

“…and at an opportune time, I will be directing the Finance Committee to publish the Report in print media. Suffice to say the Party is aware of the challenges in the economy and fully supports government’s announced austerity measures,” stated Mwila. “The Party is fully aware of the challenges facing our people and would want to assure that we are standing together in building a strong and resilient economy especially against external shocks. Central Committee also heard of the energy challenges following last season’s erratic rainfall pattern. We are aware that some of our Opposition colleagues will want to politicize an act of nature such as the drought we recently experienced as a country.”

Meanwhile, President Lungu has appointed agriculture minister Michael Katambo as Member of the Central Committee with immediate effect.

Richard Musukwa (mines minister) has been appointed chairperson for mobilization while Charles Banda (tourism minister) will chair the Mines and Mineral Development committee.