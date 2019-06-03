Student Loans Body Recovers K25 Million in 8 Months

The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board have recovered K 25 million between September, 2018 and May, 2019 from individuals who benefited from Bursaries at the University of Zambia and Copperbelt University in 2004.

Irene Chirwa, the Board Chief Executive Officer, has indicated in an interview that close to K 2.5 million is recovered every month from employers engaged so far.

She said the board has focused on capturing individuals that have been employed by government with another group working in parastastal institutions.

Chirwa said the board has however faced a challenge as the recovery system is slow stating that some employers are being engaged at individual level thereby delaying the process.

“So far, we have slightly over K25 million recovered through by that institution. In addition, Copperbelt University have started also remitting. They have started deducting from employees who are beneficiaries of the scholarship. We have others from Zambia Revenue Authority, University of Zambia, Zanaco and other institutions and this month. we have added Mopani Copper Mines also and they have started deducting,” she said.

Chirwa said the board recovery system was currently working out modalities to start recovering from individuals in the Diaspora that benefited from the scholarships.