Lungu Dates Copperbelt

President Edgar Lungu is today (Tuesday) expected on the Copperbelt for a two-day working visit.

The Head of State will arrive at around 14:00 hours at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International airport in Ndola and depart for Kitwe.

According to a programme obtained President Lungu is expected to meet party officials in Kitwe at Buchi Hall before meeting with District Commissioners in the Province on the same day.

The Head of State will then on Wednesday officiate at this year’s Copperbelt Mining, Agricultural and Industrial Exposition (CAMINEX) at the Kitwe Show grounds.

President Lungu is expected to head back to Lusaka on Wednesday after his official program.

Patriotic Front Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda has confirmed the development in a statement.

He has since invited all Party Members to turn up in number and receive President Edgar Lungu.