Mushimba Hits Backs at FIC Report Accusers

Transport and Communication Minister Brian Mushimba has hit back at allegations that he is one of the top government officials named in the latest Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report that documents gross misappropriation of funds.

Mushimba has distanced himself from the allegations saying his accusers were trying to tarnish his name.

Full Posting:

I’m not your threat; really Iam not!

My singular focus, the reason for humbly offering myself for public service in 2016, was and still is all about Kankoyo. I envisioned I would speak more forcefully on the needs of Kankoyo and let Kankoyo, my home, have better days. I know I’m only doing this for a limited time as I know I have no monopoly on wisdom; others are more qualified and wiser, they will come after me and take over when my time is up.

So if you must fight, fight your real enemies or those that threaten your desires and aspirations. Leave innocent people alone. You are injuring innocent people unnecessarily in the name of politics. It’s not right. Some of us don’t have much else except our name. We have painstakingly laboured to build that name. Played by the rules. Did everything as per the book. And it’s the only thing we have; why create fake stories and tarnish that?

May God have mercy on you