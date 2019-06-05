ABSA Cup Semis Draws Confirmed…Nkoloma to Host Semis

Barclays Bank Zambia in conjunction with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has set June 15, 2019 as the date for the inaugural ABSA Cup semifinal to be held at Nkoloma Stadium.

In a statement Barclays Bank Head of Marketing and Corporate Relations Mato Shimabale said the semifinal will be staged as a double header with pay television channel SuperSport beaming the matches live while ZNBC will carry radio commentaries.

Shimabale also announced the gate charges that are K10 all round with the grandstand fetching a K150 charge.

Tickets will be sold via computicket across Shoprite outlets.

The first semifinal will see Buildcon face Zesco United while Green Eagles will square off with Zanaco in the second match.

Winners of the 2019 ABSA Cup will pocket K500, 000 (from K400, 000 in 2018) while runners up will receive K250, 000 (from K200, 000 in 2018).

The Coach of tournament with receive K18, 000 while Player of the tournament also stands to get the same amount.

Barclays has staked a K8, 000 prize for the Man of the match prize in each game.

FULL FIXTURES

Saturday

June 15, 2019

12:30 – Buildcon Vs Zesco United

15:30 – Green Eagles Vs Zanaco

The final is set for June 22, 2019.

(Source: FAZ Media)