Police Hunt for Chipili Suspected Defiler

Police are looking for a man only identified as George who allegedly defiled a nine year old girl in Chipili District.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the suspect forced his way into the house where the juveniles had run into as he pursued them and forced dragged the victim to a nearby.

“The defilement is reported to have happened on 04th June, 2019 around 1300 hours at Milishi village, when the mother of the victim aged 33, left the victim in the company of two other juveniles aged 10 and nine and went to the market,” Katongo said.

“As the juveniles were playing outside the house, they saw the mentioned suspect and ran into the house and locked the door but the suspect is alleged to have entered the house through the window, got the victim and took her to a nearby bush where he sexually abused her.”

She added: “The young brother cried for help and by the time neigbours were responding to the call of distress the suspect fled and is still on the run.”