State Objects Dismissed Cops’ Application for Judicial Review

The state has objected to the application for judicial review by the two police officers retired in national interest in the aftermath of the Sesheke by-election.

Attorney General Likando Kalaluka submitted that the court strikes out the order for leave of commencement for judicial review by the two police officers.

The two officers Shapa Wakung’uma and Fleming Chilongo who were superintendents’ in-charge of Sesheke District in Western Province are challenging the decision of the state to retire them in national interest.

Wakung’uma and Chilongo of House Number B14 Chelstone Police Camp and F 22 Sikanze Police respectively have sued the state seeking a review of the termination of their employment in the aftermath of the violent Sesheke by-election.

The two parties are expected to appear Justice Pixie Yangailo on June 7, 2019 for hearing of an application on the part of the state to discharge leave granted to commence judicial review proceedings.

The plaintiffs want the court to exercise its discretion in granting such leave and that the said leave act as a stay of the decision to retire them.

Wakunguma served as commander during the Sesheke by election which was held on February 12, 2019.

He was accused of having commandeered some police officers into beating some Patriotic Front cadres.