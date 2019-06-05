Zambia Storm Cosafa Final

Zambia has qualified to the 2019 Cosafa Cup finals after beating bitter rivals Zimbabwe 4-2 on post-match penalties after the match ended 0-0 in normal time.
The Chipolopolo boys will now face Botswana in the finals on June 8.
Zambia scored their spot kicks through Thandi Mwape, Jack Chirwa, Mwila Phiri and Bruce Musakanya.
The defending champions Zimbabwe had their star man Khama Billiat having his effort saved while Admiral Musikwe sent his skyways.
Tendai Darikwa and Marvelous Nakamba hit the target but their efforts were not enough to save the warriors on the day.
It was sweet revenge for Zambia who have lost the last two finals to the Zimbabwe.
Coach Aggrey Chiyangi has parised his team for their resilience that saw them defeat a star studded Zimbabwe side.
5 Comments
JAHMAN
GO ZAMBIA GO
SOCCER ANALYSER
we ae behind you guyz GO ZAMBIA GO
Jk
Thanks be to God
DUMZ
Viva Chipolopolo! Well done Zambia! We have shamed the proud Zimbabwean team! Good job ba Aggrey Chiyangi! This is just the beginning of our dream team! We’ve proved our critics wrong!
Zilani Chirwa
Congraturation to Chipolopolo Boys…you’ve made us happy, we’re proud of you. GO! ZAMBIA GO!…