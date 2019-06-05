Zambia’s Cosafa Dream Faces Stern Warriors Test

The Zambia national team 2019 cosafa campaign comes in focus this evening (Wednesday) when they face defending champions Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in a crunch semi-final clash.

In a clash dubbed the final before the final, Coach Aggrey Chiyangi will be meeting a familiar adversary that has gotten the better of the Chipolopolo at the last two editions.

Zimbabwe has carried a star studded cast with foreign based players as they are using the cosafa campaign as part of their preparations for the2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the all local Zambian assemblage will be out to defend wounded pride having staged a come from behind performance in the quarterfinal against Malawi on Sunday.

Coach Chiyangi and his bench have sounded warnings in the last few days about the team having to be in better form against Zimbabwe.

The four-time champions will bank on the scoring prowess of the red-hot duo of Lazarous Kambole and in-form Austin Muwowo.

Skipper Adrian Chama alongside Tandi Mwape are expected to commandeer the central defence while Mwila Phiri and either Gift Zulu or Lawrence Chungu could fight for the final slot.

In midfield Chiyangi could opt to use either Benson Sakala or Jackson Chirwa with Ernest Mbewe and Bruce Musakanya expected to be deployed in the wings.

Chiyangi has additional options in Chitiya Mususu, Emmanuel Chabula and Youremember Banda for re-invigorating his attack should need arise.

Zambia should be wary of the threat posed by Zimbabwe’s Khama Billiat.

The warriors defeated Comoros 2-0 in their opening match while Zambia dispatched Malawi 4-2 on post-match spot-kicks after the game ended 2-2 in normal time.

Kickoff is at 19:30 hours with SuperSport beaming the match live on SuperSport4.

(Source: FAZ Media)