Amos Chanda Resigns as Presidential Spokesperson

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has resigned.

Chanda has thanked President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the First Lady Esther for the opportunity to have served as Presidential spokesperson for the past four years.

He said the position he had held had accorded him the opportunity to put in the best years of his public service.

Chanda pledged continued support to President Lungu.

He is expected to be redeployed to another position.