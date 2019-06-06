Chipolopolo Regroup for Madrid Trip

A full strength Chipolopolo squad heading to Morocco and Spain for three international friendly matches had their first training session this morning at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

All the players summoned for duty except Stoppilla Sunzu have reported for duty with Coach Beston Chambeshi and his bench leading the team through the paces.

Sunzu who stars for promoted Ligue1 outfit Metz has been excused due an injury.

The rest of the players called for duty joined the training session.

Chambeshi said that he was happy with the turn out of the players summoned for duty.

“I think it is very important for me personally and also for us as a team because we haven’t qualified for AFCON. It is also a good platform for us to stay in shape and to work towards our future goals,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean that if we haven’t qualified that then we have to stop even being together and work on other areas.”

Chambeshi said that missing out on Africa Cup qualification provided an opportunity for Zambia to pick up the pieces.

“It is very important that we can be considered for these friendly games amongst other countries and it means that they know we have something to offer,” he said.

Zambia will play Cameroon on June 9 in Madrid before facing Gambia on June 12 and wind up their matches with Morocco on June 17.

Morocco invited Zambia for an international camp from June 7-18 as part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2017.

FAZ signed a two-year football development co-operation agreement with the Royal Football Federation of Morocco (FRM).

The partnership is aimed at developing football standards in the respective countries.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) covers areas of youth development, senior teams, and refereeing, camping teams, coaching programmes and medical research and analysis.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Allan Chibwe (Nkana), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)

(DEFENDERS)

Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe-DRC), Ziyo Tembo (Al Shoula-Saudi Arabia), Kebson Kamanga (Nkwazi), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Donashano Malama (Chippa United-RSA), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City-RSA), Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Emmanuel Banda (AS Beziers-France), Kings Kangwa (Buildcon), Justin Shona, Augustine Mulenga (both Orlando Pirates-RSA),

(STRIKERS)

Patson Daka (Red Bull-Austria), Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende-Belgium)

(Source: FAZ Media)