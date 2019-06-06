DEC Destroys Over Five Tonnes of Seized Cannabis

Over five tonnes of cannabis seized from over 160 accused persons in various cases in Mansa, Chembe, Milenge, Chipili, Mwense and Mwansabombwe districts have been destroyed respectively after cases from April, 2018 to March, 2019 were disposed of by the Courts Of Law.

The destruction exercise, which was conducted at the Mansa Municipal Council Dump site, included fresh and dry cannabis plants and seeds, pursuant to Section 34 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Chapter 96 of the Laws of Zambia.

Drug Enforcement Commission Luapula Province Regional Commander, Charles Ndulumina stated that the Commission will not relent in closely following up issues to do with drug trafficking and abuse.

The Regional Commander has since cautioned people in Luapula Province to desist from engaging themselves in cultivation of cannabis and concentrate on growing crops which are of benefit to the nation.

The exercise was conducted in the presence of representatives from the District Joint Operation Committee, Environmental Health Department (Mansa Municipal Council), the Judiciary, DEC officers and journalists.