DEC Nab 2 FRA Accountants

The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has arrested two accountants and a businessman for various offences involving over $110, 689.

The three are identified as Desai Machila, 36, of Mount Makulu, and Ellen Mwiinga, 33, of Libala Township, both accounts officers at Food Reserve Agency (FRA) and William Tamba, 29, a businessman, arrested for fraudulent false accounting and theft, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

“Particulars of the offence are that on dates unknown but between 1st December, 2017 and 30th January, 2018, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, the trio did make a cash deposit of K123, 000 into the Food Reserve Agency dollar account using a contract which was awarded to Shared Resources Limited for the purchase of 5,000 metric tons of white maize. The deposit was made by William Tamba who was an appointed agent of Shared Resources Limited while the other two suspects, being employees of FRA issued a receipt of $123, 000 instead of K 123, 000 or its dollar equivalent. This made William Tamba, as the agent for Shared Resources Limited knowingly over-collect 851.46 metric tons of white maize valued at $110, 689.21,” DEC deputy Public Relations officer Kamufisa Manchishi has confirmed in a statement.

Further, the commission has arrested Rodger Mulao, 39, a former protocol officer at the Ministry of General Education, for theft by public servant, fraudulent false accounting, forgery and uttering of false documents, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on dates unknown, but between September 1, 2015 and December 31, 2017, Rodger Mulao jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown stole K66, 675 from the group imprest of K157, 054 meant for the delegation of the then Minister of Education’s tour of Northern, Luapula and Muchinga provinces.

Mulao, in his capacity as imprest holder, for the said activity, forged details of 11 beneficiaries purporting that they had received a total sum of K66, 675, when in fact not.

He further went on to falsely accounts for the K157, 054 by way of retiring the said funds, purporting that the retirement had been approved by his supervisors when in fact not, the statement read.

Manchishi stated that all the suspects are on police bond and will appear in court soon.

And the commission in Southern Province has arrested Doubt Mwiinga, 36, a businessman of B489, Shampande compound in Choma district for trafficking in 1, 160 sachets of heroin and 75.48 Kilograms of cannabis.

“The suspect who has been on the Commission’s watch list for a long time is in police custody and will appear in court soon,” stated Manchishi.