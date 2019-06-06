Kambwili Battles for NDC Ownership in Court

The fight for the ownership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was back in court with Chishimba Kambwili urging the court to dismiss former secretary general Mwenya Musenge’s case challenging the former’s position as party president.

Musenge has sued Kambwili and party general secretary Bridget Atanga for allegedly masquerading as the party’s leaders.

Musenge is also seeking an interpretation of the NDC constitution regarding the tenure of office Kambwili, Attanga and the entire central committee.

But Kambwili through his lawyer Christopher Mundia has asked Justice Ruth Chibbabuka to throw out the matter for lacks of merit.

Justice Chibbabuka has since adjourned the matter to June 13 to allow her study the two applications.

Musenge is being represented by lawyer Andrew Musukwa.