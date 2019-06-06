Muslims Hail Tolerant Zambian Spirit

The Muslim community in Zambia has hailed President Edgar Lungu for his solidarity with them during their month-long season of Ramadan.

In a statement, the Muslim community said that the support received from various Zambians demonstrate the spirit of tolerance that exists in Zambia.

Full Statement:

PRESS RELEASE

05TH JUNE 2019

EID MUBARAK

The Muslim community in Zambia would like to extend its sincere gratitude to His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Zambian people at large in wishing us a blessed Eid to mark the end of fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan.

From public statements to social media posts to personal messages both in person and in our inboxes, the Eid greetings have reaffirmed our belief in the warm, tolerant and brotherly nature of the Zambian people. It is a trait many countries can only wish to emulate that makes Zambia stand tall as a beacon of tolerance, peace and unity. We salute you all.

The Muslim community in Zambia remain committed to being part of the continued development agenda of our nation, socially, politically, economically and will always strive to be a peaceful and caring community.

Eid Mubarak.

God bless our country. 🇿🇲. One Zambia. One Nation

Issued By Makeni Islamic Society Trust On Behalf Of The larger Muslim Community Of Zambia