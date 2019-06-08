Zambia are 2019 Cosafa Champions

Zambia has beaten Botswana 1-0 to lift the 2019 Cosafa Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Tapson Kaseba scored the only goal of the game as Zambia were crowned 2019 COSAFA Cup champions after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Botswana in the decider at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
The result means Zambia are regional champions for the fifth time, one less than gold medal leaders Zimbabwe, and lift the trophy for the first time since 2013 having lost out in the previous two finals.
For Botswana it is more heartache as their quest for a maiden COSAFA Cup glory continues following a second final defeat, the previous one coming in 2016 when they lost to South Africa.
Zambia started the tournament with a 4-2 win over Malawi on penalties after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time and dispatched a star studded Zimbabwe by a similar margin on spot kicks after the match finished 0-0 in normal time.
Soccer Fan
Congrats boys, you have made us proud yet again. However you need to improve further for you be a force to reckon on a greater stage, say AFCON
FRANCIS MUSOLO
Congratulations boys
Dominic Mutale
Congratulations Chipolopolo boys
Mayo mayo
congratulations boys. remain focused for the games rather tonarments to come ahead of you.twalumba.
Kamster
congrats
Simpito Mukandwa
Twamitotela ba Zambia
Kennedy Nyimbiri
Congrats chipolopolo though your performance was a disaster. Surely you need to pull up your socks.
Ian chipola
thanks for making us happy.
Mr pm
Congratulations guys and keep it up for bringing the cup pa Z but next time we need a good display in the pitch though today’s display was tactical
One oren
Congratulations my boys but put more efforts don’t relax
kenny simz
Congrats to us Zambian’s ,i congratulate the coach who made the team to do better. This should not stop here because u have won the cup noooooo !!! continue working hard and bring as many as possible
Cimo
Congrats boy for bringing the trophy to Zambia, go Zambia go. But surely the performance was Frey being half on the ball position against your opponent was not god, anyway thanks u have lifted the trophy, next time improve……
Mn
Congrats boyz 4 bringing the cup 4 de 45th time but next time coach u should work on the midfield and the strikers to assist kambole coz against Malawi we almost lost that game had it been 4 the mistake by Malawi we would have lost the game
Patson
Mwabombeni ba Zambia.but don’t relax especially midfield Na striking force to partner with kambole
Maambo
It’s better to learn about a victory than a loss.
Jms
Thanks our prayers have been answered let’s start our victories yes you can do it guyz
sauje
Congratulations Zambia. Thanks for making us proud.
Ferdinand mulolo
Nice win boys go zambia go am glad you brought the trophy pa z
Az
Zambia’s first half performance was dog shit.. Improve gentlemen if we are to go far beyond than COSAFA.. FAZ should implement a law just to prepare young footballers for the next national team.. I mean look at how under 20 Senegal is performing at on going world cup…
Mr. BJ
Sweet victory, despite the dismal performance. Bravo our coaching team. Congrats!!!
Herv Rena
Conglats Chipolopolo,though your standards are still below par.Anyway consolation for missing CHAN.
Daniel Banda
Chipololo Woyee! Woyee!
But Down with Top Star and ZNBC for collecting money from us every month and failing to bring the game to our screens.