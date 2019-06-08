Zambia are 2019 Cosafa Champions

Zambia has beaten Botswana 1-0 to lift the 2019 Cosafa Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Tapson Kaseba scored the only goal of the game as Zambia were crowned 2019 COSAFA Cup champions after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Botswana in the decider at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The result means Zambia are regional champions for the fifth time, one less than gold medal leaders Zimbabwe, and lift the trophy for the first time since 2013 having lost out in the previous two finals.

For Botswana it is more heartache as their quest for a maiden COSAFA Cup glory continues following a second final defeat, the previous one coming in 2016 when they lost to South Africa.

Zambia started the tournament with a 4-2 win over Malawi on penalties after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time and dispatched a star studded Zimbabwe by a similar margin on spot kicks after the match finished 0-0 in normal time.