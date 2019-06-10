Civil Servants’ Union Opposes NDF’s Proposal to Strike Out Retired Workers from Payroll

Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) president Davy Chiyobe says the proposal by the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) to immediately remove workers from the payroll upon their retirement is in bad taste.

Chiyobe has condemned the proposal saying it seeks to send workers to their early grave.

He said the clause in the NDF resolutions to remove workers from the payroll before paying them their dues is absurd and should not be entertained.

“The provision in the current constitution to retain workers on the payroll after retirement until they receive their package is well intentioned and should be maintained,” Chiyobe said.

Meanwhile, Chiyobe said the labour movement in the country has no misgivings with the transfer of public service workers aimed at enhancing service delivery.

He, however, said transfers must be done in a transparent manner and should not be used as a tool to victimise workers for any perceived reasons.

And Chiyobe said the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) Act is discriminatory and urged unions to engage the institution for a possible review of the provisions.

According to the NAPSA Act, a surviving spouse below the age of 55 cannot be given the package on account that he or she can still get married.

Chiyobe further admitted that the Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF) is facing liquidity problems but advised workers that are due for retirement to do so at their appointed time.

He warned that eligible civil servants risked losing their accrued rights that guarantee them a retirement package but instead will be placed on Income Replacement Ratio (IRR), a monthly salary approach.