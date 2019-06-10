Kasama Man Kills Self Over Nshima

A 23-year-old man of Kasama has committed suicide after he allegedly quarreled with his young brother over nshima, the country’s staple food.

The deceased, who has since been put to rest, has been identified as Evans Mwila, 23, of Chief Mukonge’s Chiefdom in Kasama, Northern Province.

Northern Province Commissioner Richard Mweene confirmed this in an interview.

“We received a report of suicide in which a 23 year old man identified as Evans Mwila hanged himself in the nearby bush after an alleged dispute with his young brother,” Mweene disclosed.

He added the two had an argument in which the deceased later informed his mother that he would commit suicide because his younger brother had been disrespecting him and denied him food.

Mweene said police have not made arrests.