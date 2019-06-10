Visually Impaired Man Jailed 25 Years for Defilement

The Chipata High Court has sentenced a visually impaired man to 25 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 12-year-old.

Before Lusaka High Court Judge Mwape Dancewell Bowa, who is sitting in Chipata, was Manase Phiri committed to the High Court for sentencing by the Chipata Magistrates’ Court.

Phiri, who is advanced in age, told the court that he does not know his age.

In mitigation, defence counsel Susan Kwenye from the Legal Aid Board said Phiri was a first offender who was remorseful for his action.

Kwenye said if granted a second chance, he can reform and contribute positively to the development of the country.

She asked the court to exercise lenience when meting out an appropriate sentence.

Judge Bowa said he had heard what was said in mitigation but noted that such offences had continued to be perpetrated by men around the country.

He said Phiri defiled his friend’s daughter, thereby abusing the position of trust.

Judge Bowa said the 25-year jail sentence was effective November 2018 when Phiri committed the crime.

During the same sitting, judge Bowa also sentenced Chiukepo Chipoka of Lundazi to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for trafficking in psychotropic substances.

Chipoka was committed to the High Court for sentencing because he was the second offender.

Judge Bowa said Chipoka was previously sentenced to nine months imprisonment with hard labour for a similar offence and imposed 10 years on him this time for being a second offender.