Chanda Orders Stop to Campaigns for Elective Positions

Premature campaigns and positioning for councillor, Mayor and Member of Parliament positions should be stopped immediately, PF Copperbelt chairman Nathan Chanda has warned.

Addressing Party Members in Kitwe, Chanda said reports of people positioning for elective positions will not be tolerated by the party.

He said there is need for order in the way party activities are conducted in the province.

Chanda said President Edgar Lungu can campaign anywhere even on the Copperbelt because he is already the party’s candidate in the 2021 elections.

“We have heard of the campaigns going on, be it councillor, mayor and Member of Parliament. We want to make it clear that we have [incumbent] councillors, mayors and MPs who have a five year mandate which ends in 2021. For now, there is no vacancy. So no campaigns for these positions,” Chanda said.

“But let me put it clear, there is nothing wrong for any member to aspire for any position under the PF ticket be it councillor, Mayor or MP. What we’re saying is that those who want to aspire for these elective positions should manage their ambitions. You can’t be going to campaign in an area where you have a sitting PF councilor, mayor or MP. That amounts to dividing the party.”

He, however, said the high number of people wanting to stand on the PF ticket shows how attractive and democratic the party is on the Copperbelt Province.

“This shows us how productive and also shows us how the party has grown and continues to be attractive to the general public. If a party is not attractive, people can’t be fighting for positions or adoptions on it. But for now, we have not started any adoptions on the Copperbelt. We want to take this opportunity to ask our councilors, mayors and MPs to work extra hard with the party structures and prove it to the people and the party for readopting,” said Chanda.