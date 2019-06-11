Chilangwa Woos Investors for Kawambwa’s Recreation Facilities

Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa is wooing potential investors to consider setting up recreation facilities in Kawambwa District, which he describes as one of the best stops for investments.

“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’ is a proverb. It means that without time off from work, a person becomes both bored and boring,” he said.

Chilangwa, who last week was one of the patrons and revellers at two different night clubs in his Constituency, said the district’s population had grown and was ready for investment.

“The two clubs were packed to capacity. The happiness in our people was indescribable. I was charmed. What I saw tells a lot. Kawambwa has grown. The population has grown. We need to invest in the entertainment industry,” he said.

Chilangwa said there was an opportunity for investment which could be taken advantage of by the business community to invest not only in night clubs but also other things like play parks.