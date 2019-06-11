Chinsali Teacher Nabbed for Defiling Pupil

Police in Chinsali have arrested a teacher for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old pupil last month.

Miyoba Choobe, 33, was arrested after police were tipped of the suspect’s whereabouts after going into hiding for some weeks.

Provincial Police Commissioner Joe Njase said the suspect is currently detained at Nambuluma Police Station and will appear in court soon.

Choobe is alleged to have defiled a 14-year-old pupil three times in May this year.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old biker has died after losing control of his motor bike and went to hit into a pavement.

Njase has identified the deceased as Thomas Kaluba of Farmer’s Training Centre (FTC ) area in Chinsali district.

Kaluba, who was riding an unregistered Starshine motor bike, allegedly failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed before plunging into a drainage.

“He sustained a fractured right arm and a deep cut on the face and later died around 02:00 hours yesterday in Chinsali General hospital,” said Njase.