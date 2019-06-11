Chipolopolo to Face Ivory Coast in Abu Dhabi

Zambia will play Ivory Coast on June 19 in Abu Dhabi in the final international friendly match on their international tour of duty.

On Sunday the Chipolopolo boys played African champions Cameroon in an international friendly match at Cerro del Espino Stadium in Madrid.

Zambia lost 2-1, with goals for the Indomitable Lions coming through George Ntep and Joel Taguel for Cameroon while South African Premier League top scorer Mwape Musonda hit the back of the net for Zambia.

Team manager Mwansa Kapyanga confirmed the development saying the game against Gambia that was scheduled for June 12 would not take-off.

Kapyanga who is standing in for Desmond Mngawa who was away with the Cosafa team said the Ivory Coast match would be the final match in a three-game international tour for the Chipolopolo.

The FAZ media team shares some of the images from the international friendly match.

Zambia plays Morocco on June 16 at Grand Stade de Marrakech before concluding its three leg friendly matches with an encounter against the 2015 African champions Ivory Coast in Abu Dhabi on June 19.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Allan Chibwe (Nkana), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)

(DEFENDERS)

Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe-DRC), Ziyo Tembo (Al Shoula-Saudi Arabia), Kebson Kamanga (Nkwazi), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Donashano Malama (Chippa United-RSA), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City-RSA), Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Emmanuel Banda (AS Beziers-France), Kings Kangwa (Buildcon), Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates-RSA),

(STRIKERS)

Patson Daka (Red Bull-Austria), Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende-Belgium), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates), Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards)

(Source: FAZ Media)