East PF Boss Retains Seat

Eastern Province Patriotic Front chairperson Andrew Lubusha has retained his position after going through unopposed in the provincial conference held in Chipata today(Tuesday)

Lubusha, who has been provincial chairperson since 2015 went through unopposed after the only challenger Elias Daka withdrew from the race.

Chasefu MP Gerald Zimba is his new vice-chairperson.

Joseph Kolosa retained his position as provincial secretary and Kasenengwa MP Sensio Banda is the new vice-Secretary.

Zefania Mwale continues as provincial treasurer after he went through unopposed.

William Phiri is the new information and publicity Secretary.

Vubwi MP Margaret Miti is the new provincial women chairlady while Nyimba MP Victoria Phiri Mwansa is the womens wing treasurer.

Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda scooped the position of provincial youth chairperson.

The conference was officially opened by President Lungu and closed by party Secretary General Davies Mwila.