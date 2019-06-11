Govt Hasn’t Paid Diplomats for 3 Months, Claims Kambwili

Embattled NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has wondered why government has failed to pay diplomats for three months.

Kambwili, the former Roan PF member of parliament, has said it was not right for government to fail to pay diplomats.

He said this at the Lusaka Magistrates Court after his court matter in which he is facing three counts of forgery, uttering false documents and giving false information to a public officer was adjourned due to the absence of Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba.

His matter has since been adjourned to July 4 for continuation of trial.

Speaking to journalists after the adjournment of his case, Kambwili said there is no way people in the diplomatic service can go for three months without pay when they were sent to represent Zambia in foreign countries.

He has urged government to recall all the people in foreign services if it did not have the capacity to pay them.

And Kambwili has warned the Ndola City Council Mayor and the Town Clerk that they risk being sent to jail in 2021 when his party gets into power if they do not rescind their decision to give Dola Hill land to a Chinese developer.

He said the local authority must return the Dola Hill land to the Zambians.

“I want to urge government to respect the Zambians. Zambia is for Zambians and there is no way we can treat our people as second class citizens in their own country. The behaviour of the Ndola City Council in respect of the Dola Hill land should be condemned by all well meaning Zambians,” Kambwili said.

According to the NDC leader, offer letters for the land in question were given to some Zambians, some of whom even built structures but the local authority instead rescinded its decision and gave the land to the Chinese developer.

The local authority further threatened to demolish the property belonging to Zambians.

“Let me warn the mayor and the town clerk that should you dare to demolish the houses of the Zambians who you gave land legally, just know that 2021, you will go to prison and and I want also warn the Chinese developer that he is developing that land at his own risk because we cannot give land to a Chinese against the Zambians. When we come in 2021, we will not spare Chinese and if you are listening, don’t go on that land. Leave it for the locals to build their houses,” Kambwili said.

He has cautioned President Edgar Lungu that he was not elected by the Chinese but Zambians and “it should be for this reason that he should intervene in the matter and give the land back to Zambians”.

“If you don’t give back this land, just know that you, the Chinese and the Mayor, Chimbokaila prisons. The same way you bring me to court is the same way I’ll also bring you here but you, it will be worse because you are a pompwe,” Kambwili said.

And Kambwili has described Zesco’s power load shedding as a nuisance.

“When I was in government, we had 24 projects that were supposed to come on board by May 2019 to end load shedding for good and to add an extra 650 mega watts to the grid, meaning with or without rain, we were still going to have electricity. Two months ago, you said load shedding will never come back because those projects were scheduled…and the completion date was May [last month] and by now, we should not be having load shedding but where is this loading shedding coming from again,” he said.

Kambwili said load shedding would affect the economy because there is no investor who would want to invest in a country where power supply was not guaranteed.