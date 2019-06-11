K6m Set Aside for Kalumbila Ward Projects

About K6 million has been set aside under the Ward Development Fund towards the completion of various projects in Kalumbila District in North Western Province.

Council Public Relations officer Rose Samiselo said this in an interview after a tour of various projects by Council Secretary Josephine Mwanza.

“I wish to make an appeal to the contractors to make sure all projects are completed by their given time frames if we are to avoid the halt of constructions. The four schools should be completed next month,” Samiselo said.

She said the ongoing projects cut across different economic sectors such as health and education.

Samiselo said the Kyasunununu health post in Kibanza ward is the fifth project the council was undertaking to deliver quality health.

“As Kalumbila council, we are going an extra kilometre in completing a good health post in Kibanza ward,” she said.

“We are [also] putting up a 1 by 2 class block at Musele basic school and another 1 by 3 classroom block at Kambamgala Basic school in Musele ward, a 1 by 3 classroom block at Nkulumazhiba Basic school in Shilenda ward and a 1 by 3 classroom block at Lumwana East in Lumwana ward.”

Samiselo further said the council would embark on the construction of a three storey ultra-modern civic centre in the central business district (CBD) in Mumbezhi area.