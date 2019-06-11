Kambole Joins Kaizer Chiefs

Zesco United forward Lazarous Kambole has joined top South African side Kaizer Chiefs.

Kambole joins the Amakhosi on a three year deal after the deal was closed between Zesco United and Kaiser Chiefs.

“Zesco United FC have agreed on a deal to transfer Lazarous Kambole to Kaizer Chiefs,” read the statement from Zesco United.

“Kambole, 25, will join Amakhosi effectively on 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022.”

The talented midfielder-cum-striker was part of the victorious Chipolopolo at the COSAFA tournament in South Africa. Kambole has been at Zesco for the last 5 season and holds a record of the fastest hat-trick in the CAF Champions league of 2018/19.

Kambole follows in the footsteps of other Zambian nationals to don Amakhosi colours among them Wedson Nyirenda and Collins Mbesuma.