Katuba By-Election Set for July 30

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set Tuesday July 30, 2019 as the date for the Katuba parliamentary by-election.

On the same date ECZ will also conduct six (6) Local Government By-elections in Mayembe Ward of Shiwang’ándu District, Mangango, Shitwa and Kanabilumbu Wards of Kaoma District and Lubwa ward of Kitwe District, Lungwishi Ward of Mansa district.

The Katuba by-election was necessitated by the death of the incumbent Member of Parliament Patricia Mwashingwele on May2, 2019.

The vacancies in Lubwa, Lungwishi, Mayembe, Mangango, Shitwa and Kanabilumbu wards are as a result of resignations and deaths of councillors.

Voting will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

Aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate,

Commissioner of Oaths, election officer or returning officer on July 11, 2019 between 09:00 hours to 15:00 hours.