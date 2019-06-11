Macha Farmer’s Slaughtered Animals Auctioned

The carcasses of over 70 animals killed after being seized from a farmer in Macha area last week Saturday have been put on auction.

This followed an order by the Choma Magistrates’ Court following the Veterinary Office’s application for an auction.

A notice of Sheriff’s Sale by Public Auction revealed that the carcasses will be auctioned at Choma Halaal Abattoir in Mbabala area.

The notice lists 32 Cattle, 12 Sheep and 28 Goats as animals that will be sold to the public seized from farmer Kembe Siantumbe.

According to Mr. Siantumbe, the animals were seized as he was moving them from Pemba to Mumbwa where his family recently relocated.

He has described the slaughter of his animals as a “death penalty”, saying his entire family and the education of his children depended on them.

The slaughter of the animals has been received with mixed emotions by a cross section of society, with arguments torn between the law and whether or not officers should have sought other alternatives.