Nchelenga Cop Nabbed Over K1, 000 Corruption

The Anti-Corruption Commcission in Mansa has charged and arrested a Police Officer from Nchelenge Police Station for corrupt practices involving K1,000.

Sergeant Abel Samatunga, 32, of Nchelenge Police Camp, has been charged with a count of corrupt practices by public officer contrary to section 19(1) as read with section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 of the Laws of Zambia

Details in the matter are that on a date unknown but around June 2017 in Mwense, Samatunga being a public officer, corruptly solicited for and received of K1,000 cash from Harry Bwalya as an inducement or reward in order to facilitate the unlawful release of Gershom Bwalya from Police custody where he was detained on a defilement case, a matter which concerned the Zambia Police Service, a public body.

Samatunga has since been released on bond and will appear in Court soon.

Meanwhile, the Livingstone High Court has ordered a retrial in the matter involving former Town Clerk Vivian Chiwila Chikoti and others arrested on charges of corruption.

This is in a case in which the State appealed against the acquittal of the accused for the offences of willful failure to follow laid down procedure and guidelines contrary to section 34(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act No 3 of 2012 and of Abuse of Authority of office.

The High Court in its ruling presided over by judge Kenneth Mulife quashed the acquittal of the respondents by the lower court in count one but sustained the acquittal in count two.

In 2016, the Anti-Corruption Commission in Livingstone arrested Chikoti, Kingsley Muchindu, Rosemary Kaoli Chona, Chabala Chanda and Jamie Mukwato and charged them with a count of willful failure to follow laid down procedure and guidelines contrary to section 34(2) of the Anti- Corruption Act No 3 of 2012 and one count of Abuse of Authority of office contrary to Section 21(1)(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence in count one were that on dates unknown but between April 1, 2013 and April 30, 2013, Chikoti, whilst acting together with Siasinyanga, Chona and Mukwato in Livingstone, willfully failed to comply with circular no. MLGH/71/6/03 relating to the disbursement of loans when they paid out personal car loans to themselves and Chabala Chanda from the Service Delivery Fund account held at Zambia National Commercial Bank.