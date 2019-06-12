4 Survive Serious Road Accident in Isoka

Four people have survived a serious road traffic accident which occurred at Chuwi Village, about five kilometres south of Isoka district.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the accident in statement issued yesterday.

“Involved was Emmanuel Mgimwa aged 41 of Dar es Salaam who was driving a Scania truck and trailer registration number T350 AGT/ T667 AZY from South KASUMBALESA to north (DARESALAAM) with three passengers on board and was loaded with Copper plates,” she stated.

Katongo explained that the accident happened when the motor vehicle developed a mechanical fault on the brakes while descending and in the process lost control and careered off road and overturned.

“The driver sustained deep cuts on the head, William Bwalya aged 28 of Wusakile in Kitwe sustained suspected fractured left arm, cut on the head, Brenda Nachivula, 32 of Makoba village in Chinsali sustained a deep cut on the forehead, head and multiple bruises while Lois Nankamba, 18 of Kafwimbi village sustained a fractured left leg and general body Pains,” Ms Katongo stated.

All the accident victims are admitted to Isoka District Hospital.