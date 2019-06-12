  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Barclays’ Pamela Gondwe has Stolen K7m
Headlines

Barclays’ Pamela Gondwe has Stolen K7m

|

Sources at Barclays Bank Zambia have revealed that the bank’s employee, Pamela Gondwe, has stolen a total of K7 million from the Longacres branch.

Gondwe, an entrepreneur who is also the author of a book titled “Tears in a Suitcase” launched in 2016, got hold of the money by virtue of her employment as the employer entrusted her with keys for the Vault.

Instead of safeguarding the employer’s money, Gondwe decided to fete herself, obviously with instigation from her Nigerian boyfriend, and got away with different amounts of money in pounds, euro and dollars as well as a K250,000 cash and vanished.

 

There has not been any statement from the bank yet.

Gondwe recently disclosed in a profile interview with Zambia Daily Mail that “I am a traveller and I want to explore the beautiful unknown lands and be part of the magnificent world. I have this desire to shake the dust of this crummy little town off my feet, get on the place and go to see the world!”

Could this have been the motivation for her theft of the bank’s money? It will be known as the story unfolds.

 

Sources further say Pamela left the country the same day she stole the money via Ethiopian Airlines to East Africa.

 

13 Comments

  1. jm

    looking forward to c hw it ll end

    Reply

  2. Lb

    Well she is innocent until proven guit by the courts of law

    Reply

  3. Jonathan ba sir naka bulongoti boman

    🐸🐊🐢🦉🦆🦅🕊️🐔🐓🐤🐥🐦🐧🦃🐾🐼🐨🐻🦇🦔

    Reply

    • Landa ati born in ndola

      I need some aswel.not votanana kaili ni vokuba

      Reply

  4. Fake news Trump Donald

    Fake news leave my wife alone am sue you

    Reply

    • Lottie Tembo

      Comment
      group work, more people involved than the eye can see,she sacrificed to disappear, accomplices won’t be identified as long as she remains invisible.

      Reply

  5. Mukaladi was black

    🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍

    Reply

  6. Indoshi palupe

    Another motherfucker!

    Reply

  7. Phiri Martinez

    This act has applied as lifestyle in Zambia.

    Reply

  8. CHIEF JUSTUCE

    THE RICHES ARE GETTING MORE RICHER AND THE POOR MORE POOR

    Reply

    • You are also rich kaili you are a chief justice, your name is ka Jonathan ba sir but busy ati chief 🐸🐸🐸🐸🐵🐵🐵🐵🐒🐒🐒🐒

      🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🐏🐏🐏🐏🐏🐏🐏🐏🐏🐏

      Reply

  9. Ng'anda bilonda tombokela uko

    Ba gelo same namango you are waiting for it to be ripe your friends are using salt naturally saliva

    Reply

  10. Nigerian boy friend

    👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️I see you

    Reply

Leave a Reply